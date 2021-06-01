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PRO-VAX DOC: "I CAN NO LONGER RECOMMEND THE VACCINE TO ANY INDIVIDUAL
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10 views • June 01, 2021
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PRO-VAX DOC: “I CAN NO LONGER RECOMMEND THE VACCINE TO ANY INDIVIDUAL”
Jim Meehan, MD, has a candid “doctor to doctor” discussion with Professor of Medicine, Peter McCullough, MD, about why he changed his mind on recommending the Covid vaccine to his patients, especially if they have already recovered from #Covid19.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
PRO-VAX DOC: “I CAN NO LONGER RECOMMEND THE VACCINE TO ANY INDIVIDUAL”
Jim Meehan, MD, has a candid “doctor to doctor” discussion with Professor of Medicine, Peter McCullough, MD, about why he changed his mind on recommending the Covid vaccine to his patients, especially if they have already recovered from #Covid19.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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