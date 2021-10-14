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Bunch of Twits - Fauci Vaccine Narrative goes from 100% down to 20% effective then boosters! Come on Man!
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121 views • October 14, 2021
Found this on a Twitter link sent to me and yes, these guys are a bunch of twits - but I like the way to video compilation is put together. You may need to slow the video down if you want to read the news clips! In so doing you will not hear the full flight of the valekrie!
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