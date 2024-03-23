Low Tox Living | Tanya Maidment

Discover how to create your own natural personal care and cleaning products that are good for you and good for the planet!





Did you know that . . .





Many household cleaners and personal care products contain chemicals which can result in short and long term health problems and that the average household can contain over 60 toxic and unsafe chemicals. The vast majority of these chemicals have never been tested for long-term effects.





Thankfully there are some simple ways to make your own safe cost effective alternatives that are good for you and your family and don’t cost the earth!





We will look at:





How you can make your own perfume, face cream, deodorant and other personal care products

How to make your own natural cleaning spray,

How to clean your toilet without using bleach or other harmful chemicals

How to unblock a drain using natural products

How to use Essential Oils safely and effectively

Which are the best oils to use for low tox living

See Tanya’s previous recorded talk: https://ffspeakeasy.com/wellbeing/essentialoils/





