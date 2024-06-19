BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Reducing Magnetic Fields in the Kitchen~ Reducing Exposure to nnEMFs/ EMFs
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
37 followers
145 views • 10 months ago

(Links are below!) If you’re a newsletter subscriber- and why wouldn’t you be as it’s free???- then you know I’ve been dealing with magnetic fields from the power lines at the road this year. It’s quite a significant distance to be of issue! Alas, shielding magnetic fields is such a tricky endeavor that geobiologists generally don’t even attempt the feat. Plus, it can be a project costing tens of thousands of dollars- which we certainly don’t have. Finally, the attempts often don’t work and can even exacerbate the problem.


And thus, I am controlling what I can control, which has provided me with great relief. I’m a big fan of open airways, baby!


This video addresses the refrigerator, stove/ range oven, clock, etc.


For those who wonder at affordability, there’s a reason I sell off excess possessions and items I can no longer tolerate on eBay! (https://tinyurl.com/3s693w85)


The alarm clock we use: https://amzn.to/4crpbEb


Our toaster oven: https://amzn.to/3zhafdu


The pizza stone for our toaster oven: https://amzn.to/45ya3D1


One non-toxic hot plate: https://amzn.to/45AeSf4


Another non-toxic hot plate: https://amzn.to/45tb0wh


Window a/c article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-window-air-conditioners-selection-and-installation


My meters: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/do-i-need-an-emf-meter


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Shielding from radio frequencies: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/protect-yourself-from-5g-5g-protection-for-every-budget


Support this work at NO additional cost- just click here first before shopping at Amazon: https://amzn.to/3c0Tx1q


The best nutritional yeast and flaxseed oil may be found at Foods Alive: NONTOXICHOMEORG gets you 20% off! https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG


Cotonique clothing is what we wear! Use code NONTOXICHOME for 10% off! https://www.cottonique.com/non-toxic-home


White Lotus Home offers some latex-free mattresses and other healthy products. I really like the company, and their openness regarding materials is refreshing: Use discount code NONTOXICHOME for 15% off most products! https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1467923&u=2143278&m=93683&urllink=&afftrack=


Biquette blankets are USA-made, from a small business, and I’m kind of a fan girl. They’re perfect custom, heirloom gifts for baby showers or weddings! Use code NTHOME15 for 15% off! https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-blanket--a-custom-gift-for-weddings-and-more


Small farmers need our support! Buy from them via Market Wagon, which is in quite a few areas of the US now: https://marketwagon.com/me/leannareece?share=social


Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
high emfemf reductionmagetic fieldsreducing magnetic fieldskitchen magnetic fieldsreducing emfsreducing nnemfslow emf kitchen
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

