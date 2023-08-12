🚀 Crimean Bridge - Russian Air Defense Forces Shot Down Two Enemy Missiles - No Damage - Smoke Screen put up by Special Services.

🚀 Footage of the Crimean bridge.

ℹ️In the area of the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down Two enemy missiles. The Crimean bridge is not damaged - the head of the Republic of Crimea Aksyonov

ℹ️A smoke screen was put up by special services. The movement will resume in the near future - adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea Kryuchkov.

Later after smoke cleared, no damage was seen on the bridge.

Update: Kiev tried to attack the Crimean bridge with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-200, converted into a strike version - Russian Defense Ministry.

ℹ️The ministry clarified that the Ukrainian missile was timely detected and intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. Special services also put up a smoke screen.

No damage or casualties.

The operational headquarters of Crimea has announced that traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored.

🚀 Another enemy missile was shot down over the Kerch Strait . Thanks to our Air Defense Forces for their high professionalism and vigilance - Aksenov

So Now🚀 Three missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down over the Kerch Strait, said the head of the Crimea Aksyonov.

The Crimean bridge was not damaged.

Kiev's attempt to strike at Crimea will not go unanswered - Russian Foreign Ministry

-

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, unable, despite massive Western assistance, to change the situation on the line of contact, are trying to recoup civilian targets and civilians using unworthy terrorist methods,” said Maria Zakharova.

According to her, such sabotage gives the international community an opportunity to once again be convinced of the true essence of the Kiev regime. Such barbaric actions cannot be justified and will not go unanswered.



