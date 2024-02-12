Create New Account
Exclusive Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladimir Putin (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Tucker Carlson at:-

https://youtu.be/fOCWBhuDdDo?si=kxqK2AtwlFBX3z5J

8 Feb 2024 #TuckerCarlson #journalism #VladimirPutin

Transcript available on YouTube page


Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.


