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10/21/20 #CornPopped: RICO, USA Criminal Enterprise #PollWatchers
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161 views • October 22, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/21: Tonight, POTUS holds Town Hall while B_den under LID for 5 days while FBI, DOJ, and Delaware State Police investigate the L_ptop....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Gul_ani reports on L_ptop:
https://rudygiulianics.com/podcast-co...
Lapt_p given to DE state Police:
https://nationalfile.com/after-pedoph...
POTUS Exec Orders on Human Trafficking October 2020:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...
Mayors must answer for China-sister-cities-- 167 in USA
https://ntdca.com/senators-want-answe...
Recall N_wsome:
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Please become a caller for Trump!
https://www.trumptalk.gop
Modrna executive Zaks, sells every bit of stocks and stock options predicted to be $90 million of profits by the end of 2020:
https://www.wbur.org/npr/908305074/ba...
Corbett today questions answered:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-...
Harvesting Corn in the Hunt_r Moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-316...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
International Peace Institute:
https://www.ipinst.org/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.5K subscribers
10/21: Tonight, POTUS holds Town Hall while B_den under LID for 5 days while FBI, DOJ, and Delaware State Police investigate the L_ptop....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Gul_ani reports on L_ptop:
https://rudygiulianics.com/podcast-co...
Lapt_p given to DE state Police:
https://nationalfile.com/after-pedoph...
POTUS Exec Orders on Human Trafficking October 2020:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...
Mayors must answer for China-sister-cities-- 167 in USA
https://ntdca.com/senators-want-answe...
Recall N_wsome:
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Please become a caller for Trump!
https://www.trumptalk.gop
Modrna executive Zaks, sells every bit of stocks and stock options predicted to be $90 million of profits by the end of 2020:
https://www.wbur.org/npr/908305074/ba...
Corbett today questions answered:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-...
Harvesting Corn in the Hunt_r Moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-316...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
International Peace Institute:
https://www.ipinst.org/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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