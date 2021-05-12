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Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting
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20 views • May 12, 2021
As it happened: Russia mourns deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by teen gunman (PHOTOS)
11 May, 2021 17:29
https://on.rt.com/b7xu
Residents in the Volga city of Kazan have begun laying flowers for the victims of a shooting that left at least nine dead and more than a dozen injured at School No. 175. A 19-year-old former student has since been detained.
Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the majority Muslim Russian region of Tatarstan, of which Kazan is the capital, has declared Wednesday to be a day of mourning in honor of those who lost their lives.
11 May, 2021 17:29
https://on.rt.com/b7xu
Residents in the Volga city of Kazan have begun laying flowers for the victims of a shooting that left at least nine dead and more than a dozen injured at School No. 175. A 19-year-old former student has since been detained.
Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the majority Muslim Russian region of Tatarstan, of which Kazan is the capital, has declared Wednesday to be a day of mourning in honor of those who lost their lives.
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