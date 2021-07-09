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Is it true we are on the road to the Mark of The Beast? Watch this!
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130 views • July 09, 2021
In March of 2021 I gave you proof we are on the road to seeing how the Antichrist can issue the mark of the beast. One step at a time things take place that push us down the road a little more. With out a question what happened with the Covid19 virus has given us a eye opener to how people can be forced to do things they do not want to do. In this video Frank up-dates news since that March warning. If your name is not in the book of life yet you need to watch this video.
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