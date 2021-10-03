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Newsom Unleashes Mass Culling Of America's Children · Oct 2, 2021
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230 views • October 03, 2021
Bowne Report
California Governor Newsom has done the unthinkable. Ignoring the research. Ignoring the deaths. Ignoring the Doctors and parents that will rise up like a firestorm in the next few days, weeks, and months. Newsom has mandated that public school children K-12 must receive the ineffective and dangerous Covid vaccination. Newson has set in motion a decree that will make disgraced Governor Cuomo's Nursing Home massacre look like a blip on the radar.
Affecting 6.7 million children. Currently, 7th to 12th graders will have until next summer to get their vaccinations. While kindergarteners through 6th graders are merely waiting on Fauci to get the approval for that age group.
The dominoes will fall and many states will follow Newsom's moronic lead as it did when he began the first stay at home orders. Leading America into tyranny and doom.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6158c679b3bca029b0101537
California Governor Newsom has done the unthinkable. Ignoring the research. Ignoring the deaths. Ignoring the Doctors and parents that will rise up like a firestorm in the next few days, weeks, and months. Newsom has mandated that public school children K-12 must receive the ineffective and dangerous Covid vaccination. Newson has set in motion a decree that will make disgraced Governor Cuomo's Nursing Home massacre look like a blip on the radar.
Affecting 6.7 million children. Currently, 7th to 12th graders will have until next summer to get their vaccinations. While kindergarteners through 6th graders are merely waiting on Fauci to get the approval for that age group.
The dominoes will fall and many states will follow Newsom's moronic lead as it did when he began the first stay at home orders. Leading America into tyranny and doom.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6158c679b3bca029b0101537
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