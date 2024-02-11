Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bl. Michael Sopocko The Truth about St. Faustina - Explaining the Faith wFr. Chris Alar
channel image
High Hopes
3041 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
17 views
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Feb 10, 2024


What did Blessed Michael Sopocko know about St. Faustina that we haven't heard before? What did he find when he questioned her authenticity? As her confessor, what did Jesus tell him through her and what was the one thing he didn't believe? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains all of this and more.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHAz0HCwOzY

Keywords
trustjesuschristiancatholicblessedauthenticityst faustinaconfessorunveilsfr chris alarexplaining the faithmichael sopocko

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket