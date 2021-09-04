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Vaccine tyranny: Done being silent
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190 views • September 04, 2021
Cristian Granucci, August 23, 2021
Repost of original video by LAFD Captain Cristian Granucci, 31 year veteran, on Telegram app. August 23, 2021, 12:11 a.m. Medical tyranny strikes Los Angeles City Fire Department. A gut-wrenching soliloquy and call to action opposing vaccine apartheid in America.
Repost of original video by LAFD Captain Cristian Granucci, 31 year veteran, on Telegram app. August 23, 2021, 12:11 a.m. Medical tyranny strikes Los Angeles City Fire Department. A gut-wrenching soliloquy and call to action opposing vaccine apartheid in America.
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