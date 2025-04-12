© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14-year-old US-born Palestinian boy SHOT at 46 TIMES by IDF, 11 BULLETS PIERCED HIM for 'throwing rocks at vehicles'
His father reveals to RT ME Chief that his body was returned naked in a TRASH BAG
'American embassy DID NOTHING' despite Amer being murdered by 'US weapon'
Thumbnail photo of him.