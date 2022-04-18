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Today, Five People Died in Kharkov after the shelling of the city center from the MLRS from the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (settlement Merefa, settlement Vysoky). 041822.
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70 views • April 18, 2022
Today, five people died in Kharkov after the shelling of the city center from the MLRS from the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (settlement Merefa, settlement Vysoky).
The video is scary, but at the same time you can see how the Kharkov doctors behave and how the roosters from Azov behave, who, instead of dragging the wounded into cover, jump over and run around them, hiding in the building.
The video is scary, but at the same time you can see how the Kharkov doctors behave and how the roosters from Azov behave, who, instead of dragging the wounded into cover, jump over and run around them, hiding in the building.
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