Steel Truth - Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko - Pt 1

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Subversion Diversion
@SubversionDiversion
MAY 18, 2022 Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes us behind enemy lines
A STEEL TRUTH EXCLUSIVE: DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO SITS DOWN WITH Ann Vandersteel
Learn about Dr. Zelenko's discovery of the cure for Covid and how the government worked hard to block it from being used, leading to the global genocide.
Source:
https://rumble.com/v155a6n-may-18-2022-a-steel-truth-exclusive-dr.-vladimir-zelenko-sits-down-with-ann.html