2 Corinthians 6:1-10 Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry

Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 6:1-10 with a message entitled: Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry.
We look at the nature of ministry and what is ministry. This message also looks at how we can minister to each other.
There are about twenty eight characteristic to notice in this passage.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Here a link to our YouTube channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.