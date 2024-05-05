Create New Account
2 Corinthians 6:1-10 Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
107 Subscribers
6 views
Published 13 hours ago

Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 6:1-10 with a message entitled: Characteristics and Marks of the Ministry.

We look at the nature of ministry and what is ministry. This message also looks at how we can minister to each other.

There are about twenty eight characteristic to notice in this passage.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
leadershipministrybible teachingservant

