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The Monsanto Papers: The Secret Tactics Monsanto Used to Protect Roundup | ABC 4 Corners
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42 views • September 08, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
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It speaks volumes that almost 3 years after this program initially aired, Roundup is STILL widely available globally. Why haven't governments acted to ban this deadly chemical? Do corporations have too much power? Do our governments act as middle managers implementing the deadly, but immensely profitable agendas of these monoliths? - FNQ Citizen's Collective.
By: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), 4 Corners
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JszHrMZ7dx4
From the video description:
Four Corners investigates the secret tactics used by global chemical giant #Monsanto to protect its billion-dollar business and its star product — the weed killer, #Roundup.
Read more here: https://ab.co/2C0kyTD
For more from ABC News, click here: http://www.abc.net.au/news/
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Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
It speaks volumes that almost 3 years after this program initially aired, Roundup is STILL widely available globally. Why haven't governments acted to ban this deadly chemical? Do corporations have too much power? Do our governments act as middle managers implementing the deadly, but immensely profitable agendas of these monoliths? - FNQ Citizen's Collective.
By: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), 4 Corners
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JszHrMZ7dx4
From the video description:
Four Corners investigates the secret tactics used by global chemical giant #Monsanto to protect its billion-dollar business and its star product — the weed killer, #Roundup.
Read more here: https://ab.co/2C0kyTD
For more from ABC News, click here: http://www.abc.net.au/news/
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/abcnews
Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/abcnews.au
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://ab.co/1svxLVE
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/abcnews_au
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