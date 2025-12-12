BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s Justice System: Protecting Predators, Crushing 2A | Rebel Radio
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
26 views • 1 day ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Washington State is at it again—protecting predators and crushing your rights.


In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, we expose the WA Sentencing Guidelines Commission for voting 7–2 to recommend lighter punishment and “alternatives to incarceration” for adults caught trying to meet who they believe is a child for sex. They’re calling these cases “no identifiable victim” because the “kid” is an undercover cop. That’s a disgusting technicality. Intent matters. These people were trying to prey on children—period—and the idea that they deserve anything less than hard prison time is a slap in the face to every parent and every victim.


Then we hit the second story: another 2A loss in Washington, as courts keep rubber-stamping unconstitutional gun control like the 2023 “assault weapon” ban. The same politicians who go soft on criminals want law-abiding citizens disarmed—while they pretend it’s “public safety.” It’s not. It’s control.


We close with a real-world prepping reminder during WA’s floods: have a go-bag ready, know where you’ll go, and plan multiple routes before disaster forces you to move.


If you live in Washington: blow up your senator and representative’s inbox. Tell them NO soft sentences for child predators. NO more attacks on your God-given rights.


Wa3rebelradio.com 

Wa3percent.org 

Bothg.org 


politicsprepperconstitutionconservative1a2awashingtonmagasex offendersgunrightssex crimessoft on crimedemocrat policieswa3washingtonthreepercentrebelradio
