2 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Mind

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The mind is the #2 item to invest in for if SHTF. This is a great investment to make even if it never does. I break down how I invest in my mind and why it is important in this video. If your mind is not ready to survive, then you don't stand a chance when SHTF!
#shtf #libertythoughts #preparedness #survival #prepper #freedom