The Kinsman Redeemer- by Anthony Nungesser

Christ, the Firstborn of Every Creature, The Redeemer of All.THE FIRSTBORNChrist is the Firstborn of every creature and all are created in Him so that all are related to Him (cf Col.1:15,16). If Christendom truly understood this passage, their idea that God is going to lose the vast majority of humanity could not find a place in their theology. Many sermons have been given where the minister concentrated on “all has its cohesion in Him” as if that is the most important part of Colossians 1:15-20. It is important, but Christ being Firstborn of every creature and the ramifications thereof are critical to the whole passage and its conclusion about the reconciliation of all to Him.God has revealed to the apostle Paul, Christ’s connectedness to the creation and to every being within the creation:“. . . out of [God] all is” (1 Cor.8:6), and so God is revealed as the original source of all. And then it is stated: “Jesus Christ, through Whom all is,” thus showing us Christ as the channel through Whom all came into being. So we go back, way back before the eons. Seeing through the mists of time we get a glimpse of God’s plan as it is revealed to us in its most primitive stage, as it is beginning to unfold...