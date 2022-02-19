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A PHD. In World Strategy
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61 views • February 19, 2022
Meet Tony Green. Artist/Activist and friend. Also meet Dana another local activist and friend, and two former military medics. This is a good one and you want to stay for the punchline at the very end.
https://www.banned.video/
Badass Uncle Sam
https://www.banned.video/
Badass Uncle Sam
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