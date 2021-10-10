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Kate Shemirani On Cystic Fibrosis Plus The Truth About Guy Fawkes
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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102 views • October 10, 2021
Remember, remember, the Fifth of November
Gunpowder treason and plot
I see no reason why gunpowder treason
Should ever be forgot

The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us in this episode for some real history concerning Guy Fawkes as the fifth of November approaches and Londoners are preparing for a major protest that resembles something out of V for Vendetta. She'll also be discussing things one can do who is suffering from cystic fibrosis. We go way over time with lots of valuable information, so hang onto your seats!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-cystic-fibrosis-plus-the-truth-about-guy-fawkes-video/

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Keywords
cystic fibrosistim brownsons of libertyv for vendettasetting brushfiresred state talk radiokate shemiraniguy fawkes
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