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LAB TESTS #1: SWAB ELECTRICAL PROPERTIES
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102 views • July 05, 2021
Apologies for my foul language...its how I am in the lab when I am faced with the Borg it seems.
I wish I was a better presenter of this information, I am not though...I am what you have.
Make of it what you will.
I did it live on stream.
I apologise for snapping at people later in the day...I am having a hard time with this.
I dont know why I am the only one asking these questions and doing these experiments, I thought it was rudimentary science and you are mandated to figure things out...
I believed in tulip growing.
I wish I was a better presenter of this information, I am not though...I am what you have.
Make of it what you will.
I did it live on stream.
I apologise for snapping at people later in the day...I am having a hard time with this.
I dont know why I am the only one asking these questions and doing these experiments, I thought it was rudimentary science and you are mandated to figure things out...
I believed in tulip growing.
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