Could the Human Mind be hacked and controlled possible?

The Mind System is not a mechanical or electronic entity; it is far more sophisticated than that.

These Spiritual Fragments are more advanced than any computerized system humans could have ever created in their entire existence.

Incarnated Spirits are trying to re-create what it is already established by the Creation. This is not their first infructuous attempt throughout the Creation of the Spirits.

Incarnated Spirits do not learn the lesson. We are here in the material dimension for a short period.

We have three attributes from Creation; Love, Intelligence, and Freedom. We should use them in harmony to find our eternal happiness.









¿Podría ser posible hackear y controlar la Mente Humana?

El Sistema de La Mente no es una entidad espiritual mecánica o electrónica; es mucho más sofisticada que eso. Estos Fragmentos Espirituales son más avanzados que cualquier sistema computarizado que los humanos pudieran haber creado en toda su existencia.

Los Espíritus Encarnados están tratando de recrear lo que ya está establecido por la Creación. No es su primer intento infructuoso a lo largo de la Creación de los Espíritus.

Los Espíritus Encarnados no aprenden la lección. Estamos aquí en la dimensión material por un período corto.

Tenemos tres atributos de la Creación; Amor, inteligencia y libertad. Debemos usarlos en armonía para encontrar nuestra felicidad eterna.