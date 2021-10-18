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마지막 카드, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: 외계인이 온다!
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8 views • October 18, 2021
고 Wernher Von Braun 박사는 New World Order 의제의 최신 단계인 외계인에 대해 경고합니다.
이 비디오를 다른 언어로 보고 더 많은 콘텐츠를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하십시오.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/ko/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/ko
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The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
이 비디오를 다른 언어로 보고 더 많은 콘텐츠를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하십시오.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/ko/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/ko
----------
The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
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