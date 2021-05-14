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Top Generals Warn That The United States is Under Military Attack From Without & Within – FULL SHOW 5/13/21
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40 views • May 14, 2021
Hundreds of U.S. Generals Join French, Brazilian, Russian, and U.K. brass in warning that the nation state is under globalist assault. Mega corporations allied with the United Nations/Chicoms are in the midst of 21st-century economic/covert takeover! Tune in & learn how to fight back and win!
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