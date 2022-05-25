© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tripoli descends into chaos once again
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Following the latest round of armed clashes in Tripoli, France has called on the rival governments in Libya to sit down for talks. RT’s Roman Kosarev explains.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15lcul-tripoli-descends-into-chaos-once-again.html
Following the latest round of armed clashes in Tripoli, France has called on the rival governments in Libya to sit down for talks. RT’s Roman Kosarev explains.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15lcul-tripoli-descends-into-chaos-once-again.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.