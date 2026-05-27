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Odessa men are apparently using this route to abandon their vehicles & flee Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Odessa social media pages are showing footage of abandoned cars on the transit stretch through Palanka, Moldova.
The 7km section of the Odessa-Reni highway runs through Moldovan territory and serves as an alternative route to southern Odessa region, since the bridge over the Dniester estuary was damaged.

Men are apparently using this route to abandon their vehicles and flee Ukraine.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova:

Russia has warned Armenia it will suspend gas, oil and diamond supply agreements if Yerevan continues its EU accession process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti.

Zakharova said Moscow has already formally notified Yerevan of the potential consequences.

More about this, Armenia:

Armenian PM Pashinyan – on Armenia's potential accession to the EU:

I am saying that the people of Armenia should have an alternative: to be part of the EAEU or to be part of the European Union. It's not me who will decide. It's the citizens of Armenia who will decide. My task is to ensure that you have an alternative, and you do have one.And I want to say, those of our partners who respond to this with a threat, even a hidden one, are acting against themselves, because they should, on the contrary, make an offer to the people of Armenia, saying: "We will do this good thing, that good thing". But they say the opposite: "We will do this bad thing, that bad thing".
Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from "Izvestia" today, stressed that the gas price discounts provided by Moscow to Yerevan are assistance to the Armenian people. Russia provides the discounts at its own expense. In April, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, emphasized that Russia sells gas to Armenia for $177.5 per thousand cubic meters, while in Europe it currently costs about $600 per thousand cubic meters.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the country is not afraid of rising energy prices due to the deterioration of relations with Russia, and intends to get rich by becoming a "crossroads of the world".
"It's illogical to threaten Armenia with high prices, because there's a response to threats of high prices: we will have much more money, so much that it won't seem expensive to us"

Adding more from Peskov:

The EU is feigning a desire to negotiate with Russia on the Ukrainian issue, but in reality it is only pushing Ukraine to continue fighting — Peskov

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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