Ukraine's Coming Offensive: Leaked NATO Plans + Lack of Arms

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for April 9, 2023:
- US arms shipments have drastically dwindled, the majority of weapons pledged require contracts that will take weeks, months, even years to fulfill;
- The NYT admits arms shipments may not be adequate for the upcoming Ukrainian offensive expected to begin within 2-3 weeks;
- Leaked NATO plans regarding Ukraine may have been fabricated by NATO and leaked through authentic means to reinforce other ongoing deceptions;
- 2013 US government-funded polls regarding Crimea and Ukraine indicate that the nation was divided, many favored Russia or had affinity for Russia and the Russian language was at least as widely spoken nationwide as Ukrainian;
