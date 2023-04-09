Ukraine's Coming Offensive: Leaked NATO Plans + Lack of Arms

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for April 9, 2023:

- US arms shipments have drastically dwindled, the majority of weapons pledged require contracts that will take weeks, months, even years to fulfill;

- The NYT admits arms shipments may not be adequate for the upcoming Ukrainian offensive expected to begin within 2-3 weeks;

- Leaked NATO plans regarding Ukraine may have been fabricated by NATO and leaked through authentic means to reinforce other ongoing deceptions;

- 2013 US government-funded polls regarding Crimea and Ukraine indicate that the nation was divided, many favored Russia or had affinity for Russia and the Russian language was at least as widely spoken nationwide as Ukrainian;

References:

US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (April 4, 2023):

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3350958/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

Newsweek - What Are c-UAS Laser Guided Rocket Systems? Kyiv Gets Experimental Weaponry (April 6, 2023):

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-us-c-uas-laser-guided-rocket-systems-1793015

Washington Post - US is providing Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid (April 4, 2023):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/04/04/ukraine-russia-war-security-aid-billions/aa7a7d4c-d2cc-11ed-ac8b-cd7da05168e9_story.html

NYT - New Weapons Aren’t Enough: The Challenges of Ukraine’s Coming Assault (April 3, 2023):

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/03/world/europe/ukraine-war-counteroffensive.html

NYT - Ukraine War Plans Leak Prompts Pentagon Investigation (April 6, 2023):

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/06/us/politics/ukraine-war-plan-russia.html

Politico - Ukraine gives Russia two options: Leave Crimea peacefully or be ready for battle (April 6, 2023):

https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-russia-crimea-war-peace-volodymyr-zelenskyy/

USAID, International Republican Institute (IRI) - Public Opinion Survey Residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea May 16 – 30, 2013:

https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/pnaec705.pdf

USAID, IRI - Public Opinion Survey Residents of Ukraine August 27-September 9, 2013:

https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PNAEC703.pdf

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas