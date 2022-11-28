EMERGENCY - China Has Erupted - REVOLUTION!!!

685,210 views Streamed live on Nov 26, 2022 Massive uprisings start in China, ALL OVER THE COUNTRY - This could be the start of something big!!! Ongerwarm Patch only 1 week left! https://teespring.com/ongerwarm-patch Laowhy86 - China's MOST Respected Army General is a JOKE - https://youtu.be/47VnfoEpw3c SerpentZA - Why China's 5G is Garbage - https://youtu.be/VKq-zLqrTNQ China Fact Chasers - Please subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/c/ChinaFactCh... Support the show here and see the Monday Exclusive show Xiaban Hou! - https://www.patreon.com/advpodcasts Support us and the channel on Paypal! http://paypal.me/advchina Our personal Patreon accounts SerpentZA: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza C-Milk: http://www.patreon.com/laowhy86 ADVChina Subreddit - https://reddit.com/r/ADVChina Living in China for so long, we would like to share some of the comparisons that we have found between China and the west, and shed some light on the situation. Every week, we take you to a new place in China on our bikes, cover a topic, and reply to your questions. Tune in, hop on, and stay awesome! http://www.facebook.com/advchina Cartoon feat. Jüri Pootsmann - I Remember U https://soundcloud.com/nocopyrightsounds Track : Cartoon feat. Jüri Pootsmann - I Remember U

