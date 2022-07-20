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(BLOOD OF THE JABBED) SYMPLASTS OF GRAPHENE / MICRO CLOTS, NANO-WIRES & PARASITES (DR. ROBERT YOUNG)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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596 views • July 20, 2022

(world orders review)================

(BLOOD of the JABBED) SYMPLASTS of GRAPHENE /

MICRO CLOTS, NANO-WIRES & PARASITES

(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mu8KyZDxD92Z/

================

Dr. Robert Young #Ramola D Reports [Newsbreak 288]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7BM8rMBiQ6f9/


Detailed reporting (second half of video) of new findings of blood clots of different sizes, nano and micro, along with nanowires, apparent parasites, symplasts and jagged shards and coils of graphene in the live blood of vaccinated people taken from capillaries (which means the nano graphene in the COVID vaccines has spread everywhere through the body) revealing that all who have taken the vaccine are in great danger of harm of different kinds including paralysis, strokes, heart attacks, sudden death, unless they wake up and start detoxing at speed.


Dr. Young takes us down through his new article which has posted many of his new micrographs--which he has since updated, since the time of recording of this video on Friday June 17 to include further images of parasites and graphene found in live blood--and comments also on the recent findings of fibrous blood clots reported in the veins of deceased people by pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, saying that such findings are not uncommon, and can be caused by a variety of factors, although in this case it appears the toxic catalysts to such pathological blood coagulation are the undisclosed elements (found via microscopic and spectroscopic analysis by numerous separate teams of medical researchers) of graphene, parasites, other metallic oxides, and self-assembling nano circuitry.


The great value of Dr. Young's work of course is that he is examining the blood of living people and is able to advise them on the nature of what is occurring inside their bodies post vaccination which in turn helps guide their next actions toward detoxing, health and healing, and thereby saves their lives.


👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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