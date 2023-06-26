Create New Account
DR SHIVA The Paris Accords CARBON TAX SCAM enslaves every person
Published Yesterday

The Paris Accords CARBON TAX SCAM enslaves every person, as this short video explains. Booby F’n Kennedy is 100% behind this global scam. It profits THE SWARM & his BILLIONAIRE pals. My run for President arms you with real science to SHATTER THE SWARM. http://Shiva4President.com

healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

