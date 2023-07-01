FULL SHOW-Ozempic, Hormone Mimicking Drug Side Effects & Ask Dr. Jane

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Dr. Jane Ruby
June 30, 2023
Weight loss is being marketed through Ozempic, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that inhibits glucagon release & slows rate of nutrients absorption. Hormone mimicking drugs affect the liver, gall bladder, pancreas, other organs/systems & may result in inflammation, low blood sugar, headache, fatigue & other adverse reactions. Ask Dr. Jane on Sunblock skin cancer, Ivermectin, Paxlovid, Remdesivir, shedding.
GLP-1 agonists, Ozempic, Wegovy side effects, Rybelsus side effects, Liver Inflammation, Hormone mimicking drugs, Sunblock skin cancer, Ivermectin, Paxlovid side effects, Remdesivir side effects
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