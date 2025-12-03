🎵We can be together you and me

This French House anthem launches with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy





We can be together Ah you and me We should be together We are all outlaws in the eyes of America In order to survive we steal cheat lie forge fred hide and deal We are obscene lawless hideous dangerous dirty violent and young But we should be together Come on all you people standing around Our life's too fine to let it die We can be together All your private property is target for your enemy And your enemy Is we Da da da da da da da da da Da da da da da da da da da We are forces of chaos and anarchy Everything they say we are we are And we are very Proud of ourselves Up against the wall Up against the wall (motherfucker) Tear down the walls Tear down the walls Come on now together Get it on together Everybody together