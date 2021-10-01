© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston Show our friend Stefanos and Dr. Zee!
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 01, 2021
On tonight's show, we talk about two topics. One is how the Charter Rights and Freedoms are not being respected but the government that created it. Jagmeet Singh, has proven to us that he is out of his mind. Dr Zee is doing his cross-country tour, there are rallies that he is attending before he arrives in Alberta. In the states, We The People give the government permission to govern, that you must protect us, must let us live in peace, must let commerce to take place. The Canadian Charter
says, we are not going to write laws to inhibit your freedom, unless we feel like doing it and we will, then you're screwed. Think about the difference in those documents.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
says, we are not going to write laws to inhibit your freedom, unless we feel like doing it and we will, then you're screwed. Think about the difference in those documents.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.