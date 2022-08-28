Darya Dugina - Clip of Her Last Video Message - Before She Was Murdered Instantly From Remote Detonated Car Explosion. - From the Message of 'St John' to 'Corinthians' - "Death. Where Is Your Sting".

Updates about her murder will be added at the bottom as found.

"Death, where is your sting"

A clip from Darya Dugina last video. It's from the message of St John to Corinthians

I found this at Russell Texas Bentley on Telegram. He also posted this message. She is in Heaven now. The troubles of this world are no longer her concern. Now, it is up to us to finish the work.

https://t.me/TXDPR/1662

If you haven't been keeping up with this, the car belonged to her dad. Darya and her dad, Alexander Dugin, were at a small festival together where her dad was speaking. While at the festival someone placed something under his car, near the drivers side. Darya's dad decided at the last minute that he would accept another ride and Darya then drove away in her dad's car, alone. Alexander and driver of that car were following Darya on the road when the car suddenly exploded. Darya was murdered before his eyes.



Update as of 8/29/22 - I just read this so posting here.

The murder of Dugina, together with Vovk, was prepared in Moscow by another member of the Ukrainian sabotage group - Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Tsyganenko (born 1978), who arrived through Estonia on July 30 and left the country the day before the murder.

Tsyganenko provided Vovk with forged license plates and documents in the name of a real Kazakh citizen, Yulia Zaiko, and, together with Vovk, assembled a homemade bomb in a rented garage in southwestern Moscow.

Vovk then personally followed Dugina in the parking lot for guests of the Tradition festival, followed her car in a Mini Cooper and set off the bomb.

Reported by the FSB.











