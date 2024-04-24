







The battlefield is unrecognizable unless you either come from it, or you are provided eyes to see it.





Zombies, dope heads, and bums...





Can no one else see?





They are desperate for hope, not just drugs.





They are begging for ears to hear them, not just cash.





They are the ones who are tired, cold, and thirsty... But our adversary has our hearts twisted so we cannot recognize our LORD of Lords beneath the exterior.





Do not take God for granted.





These are His children just as we are His children.





As you bless us, you are blessing them.





We are radical.

I will accept that.





So is our General who is returning in our lifetime. Nothing can stop Him from returning.





The harvest is beyond measure.





They are addicts who will post fliers for missing children and share the WSCC Hotline.





They are addicts who will put down their dope and dope devices to participate in prayer... One will even come over to get some goodness himself.





Even the demons screaming out from a woman can be bound up by God using the arguably worse teacher and pastor walking these streets.





Cathy has writer's block and she is torn seeing all we witness day in and day out across Spokane. Cathy saw the dark and it is horrible. She shared this with all of you yesterday.





I am now showing everyone the light that Cathy has also documented... so her and I do not grow weary, and all of you are inspired to glorify only God.





We are always in need of help for gas, fliers, equipment, and humanitarian aid for the poor... But above all, keep her and I covered in mountainous blankets of prayer.





Thank you all for loving our God and joining us as we walk for the forgotten and provide truthful reporting with Biblical inspiration.





The mission continues...





❤️ Cat & Lewis

