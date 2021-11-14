NorbzWorld: David Bowie 'What Is 'Black Noise'?'-'It’s a 'Noise Bomb' why?' (5G?) [13.11.2021]

A young David Bowie on the Dick CAVEtt show (what a troll name wow). I don't know if you guys remember seeing music ads for an artist named "Engelbert Humperdink" when you were younger? It always made me laugh... Still remember being like 10yrs old thinking "that CAN'T be his real name mom??" Ahaha before I knew the power of marketing and perception.It was never about hijacking music, music itself is just a biproduct of acoustics, sound/vibration. It was always about frequencies. Now it leaks down through every facet of life on a daily and it's harder to get away from audio/noise than you think (try it, see how long you can go in your day before you take in dirty frequencies, that you CAN hear, nevermind the soup of frequencies we all bath in daily that we CAN'T see or hear, sigh).Anyway, nothing more to say than what is said in this very weeiiiiieeeiiirrrd video.#BlackNoise #DavidBowie #DickCAVEtt2,823 views Nov 13, 2021NorbzWorld - 40.6K subscribers