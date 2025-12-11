Flesh A.I. Robots – If this doesn’t scare you nothing will 12/11/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that Artificial Tendons give muscle-powered robots a boost. Lab grown muscles will now drive machines with threefold speed and 30 times more force. In other news, we truly learn the truth about the new 6G network coming in 2030.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions