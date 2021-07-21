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CANADIAN DOCTORS SPEAK UP ABOUT VAX AND KIDS!
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922 views • July 21, 2021
You can just say no as she says but be aware of Gillick competence to protect your offspring. Gillick competence is a functional ability to make a decision. It is task specific so more complex procedures require greater levels of competence. When assessing Gillick competence for immunization, a health professional has to decide whether the child is or is not competent to make that particular decision.
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