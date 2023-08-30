Create New Account
The best way to gain control of humans is completely divide them and turn them against each other
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
1074 Subscribers
67 views
Published 19 hours ago

the best way to gain control of the most intelligent, powerful species on the planet would be to completely divide them from the Love within themselves ...turn them against each other in so many ways so that even if they were to connect on one, they would still be divided by another:

