The best way to gain control of humans is completely divide them and turn them against each other

the best way to gain control of the most intelligent, powerful species on the planet would be to completely divide them from the Love within themselves ...turn them against each other in so many ways so that even if they were to connect on one, they would still be divided by another:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.