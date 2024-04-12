Rafah Gaza Displacement Tents Children Give Tour
@Danya-Abood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1kg7opaR98
April 6 2024
فطورنا أول يوم رمضان من مخيمات النزوح في غزة
We had breakfast on the first day of Ramadan in the displacement camps in Gaza
