🚨Insane footage, driving through a Tornado in TN

🚨 At least 12 dead as FLOODING and TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC across US
The hardest-hit states are Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee, where tornado warning sirens blared across Nashville. The severe weather is also threatening nine other states, including Missouri, Texas, and Indiana.
The storms caused extensive damage, destroying homes, overturning vehicles, and causing widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of households.