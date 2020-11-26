BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2212-9AM KRAKEN RELEASE DAY! Sidney Powell's First 'Biblical' Case To Be Filed In Georgia  https://bit.ly/3nWcpEq
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
47 views • November 26, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2212-9AM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3943579438 

Dobbs asked Powell when she will file her first lawsuit. Powell told Dobbs that the first lawsuit in a series of lawsuits in multiple states would be filed [today] in Georgia.
After explaining how the Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez used Dominion Voter Machines to fraudulently keep him in power, she told Dobbs that America could expect her first lawsuit against Georgia to be filed “no later than [today].” Powell also told Dodd that she would be rolling out lawsuits across America, telling him that the voter fraud was “nationwide.”

HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨

🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Laura Harris
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy