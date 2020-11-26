EP 2212-9AM KRAKEN RELEASE DAY! Sidney Powell's First 'Biblical' Case To Be Filed In Georgia  https://bit.ly/3nWcpEq

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3943579438
Dobbs asked Powell when she will file her first lawsuit. Powell told Dobbs that the first lawsuit in a series of lawsuits in multiple states would be filed [today] in Georgia.
After explaining how the Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez used Dominion Voter Machines to fraudulently keep him in power, she told Dobbs that America could expect her first lawsuit against Georgia to be filed “no later than [today].” Powell also told Dodd that she would be rolling out lawsuits across America, telling him that the voter fraud was “nationwide.”
HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨