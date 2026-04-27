The True History of Engineered Infertility and Global Famine for DEPOPULATION

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- Eighth Week of Strait of Hormuz Closure and Depopulation Conspiracy (0:00)
- Historical Depopulation Agendas and Government Proposals (2:33)
- Modern Depopulation Agendas and Technologies (4:58)
- African Nations and Depopulation Efforts (7:18)
- Impact of Climate Change and Energy Supply on Africa (12:02)
- Cultural and Chemical Attacks on Human Population (12:22)
- Historical and Ongoing Depopulation Efforts (14:58)
- The Role of AI and Media in Depopulation Narratives (17:17)
- Preparation for Depopulation and Food Security (17:34)
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