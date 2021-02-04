© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collective Delusion and The Truth
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • February 04, 2021
Psychologist and Sociologist ignore the fact that collective delusion exists. Although many have views that history should be used as a lesson for us in the future, the history lessons are ignored. We/globally now suffer from a collective delusion. Near the end of the video, I offer the only truth that is real.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.