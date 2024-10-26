Collapse of a System: Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse & China’s Play w/ Former SVB CEO Ken Wilcox





Ken Wilcox, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, joins the program to discuss the bank failure at SVB and his experience with setting up a similar bank in China. After working diligently for many years with the highest members of the CCP he has some key take aways that have not been openly disclosed by other executives to the public. This is an important interview for those wanting to know how China really operates. You can purchase Ken Wilcox's new book, "The China Business Conundrum: Ensure That "Win-Win" Doesn't Mean Western Companies Lose Twice", at https://www.amazon.com/China-Business-Conundrum-Win-Win-Companies/dp/1394294166/

