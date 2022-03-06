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Ukraine BioWeapons Labs: Something STINKS in Russia's Backyard; Dr.LeeMerritt
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281 views • March 06, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt who was a Naval Flight Surgeon, dives into Ukraine's Bio-Weapons labs that somehow our "very credible" U.S. mainstream media FAIL to report about. No wonder the media has DROPPED the mask mandates, covid restrictions. Thety are circling the wagons to protect Obama, Biden, Pelosi, and especially The Clinton Foundation from theier exposure to the VAST Ukraine corruption. Russia is taking care of the corrupt U.S. politicians involvement in Ukraine's BioWeapons facilities.... So far, 11 of these labs are known about, and many have been taken offline. The entire world is involved in World War 3 and are just now waking up to the devastation that is happening in many countries... not just Ukraine
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