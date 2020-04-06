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How to understand Qanon Lingo
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42 views • April 06, 2020
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#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What does redpill mean?
In the Matrix movie you choose the redpill of truth that is hard to swallow or the blue pill of ignorance.
To redpill someone (as a verb) is to give them the uncomfortable truth.
What does weaponized autism mean?
Anons on the chans do in depth research in a crowd sourced way.
What is an autist? An autist is a politically incorrect term for a researcher.
What does normie mean? A “normal” person who is too busy to research and gets news from the mainstream.
What is 4chan and 8chan? Online messaging boards free of censorship.
What is 8kun?
https://8kun.top/index.html
****************************
Due to persistent attacks, a new messaging board was created where Q now posts.
What does habbening mean?
Its happening or habbening is code for the Q operation is underway and high level arrests will occur soon.
What does frens mean?
It just means friends.
Why are there pics of frogs in Q memes?
This is a character used on the chans. He is the avatar of the awakened character. The opposite of the politically correct mainstream person/normmie/NPC Non Playing Character
Your support allows me to create more content for a better world rather than working a 9-5 job.
See Patreon for group chat, research/emotional support, and Great Awakening Coaching https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32387847&fan_landing=true
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What does redpill mean?
In the Matrix movie you choose the redpill of truth that is hard to swallow or the blue pill of ignorance.
To redpill someone (as a verb) is to give them the uncomfortable truth.
What does weaponized autism mean?
Anons on the chans do in depth research in a crowd sourced way.
What is an autist? An autist is a politically incorrect term for a researcher.
What does normie mean? A “normal” person who is too busy to research and gets news from the mainstream.
What is 4chan and 8chan? Online messaging boards free of censorship.
What is 8kun?
https://8kun.top/index.html
****************************
Due to persistent attacks, a new messaging board was created where Q now posts.
What does habbening mean?
Its happening or habbening is code for the Q operation is underway and high level arrests will occur soon.
What does frens mean?
It just means friends.
Why are there pics of frogs in Q memes?
This is a character used on the chans. He is the avatar of the awakened character. The opposite of the politically correct mainstream person/normmie/NPC Non Playing Character
Your support allows me to create more content for a better world rather than working a 9-5 job.
See Patreon for group chat, research/emotional support, and Great Awakening Coaching https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32387847&fan_landing=true
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening
Keywords
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