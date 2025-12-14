BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Two Ukrainian female soldiers decided to visit the same spot in Kupyansk where Zelensky filmed his video yesterday - then this happened
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
299 views • 1 day ago

Two Ukrainian female soldiers decided to visit the same spot at the entrance to Kupyansk where Zelensky filmed his video yesterday. Literally immediately after arriving at the Kupyansk stele, they were attacked by drones and quickly left in a car. 

Also, the video shows that the condition of the stele with the inscription "Kupyansk" is very different from the one it was in during the filming of the video with Zelensky. Now, the lower letters are missing. 

Most likely Zelensky filmed the video not on Friday, but way earlier.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
